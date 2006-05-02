United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1686 (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Tin
- Weight 11,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1686
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1686 . This tin coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 31092 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
