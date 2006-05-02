Halfpenny 1686 (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1686 . This tin coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 31092 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1) F (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)