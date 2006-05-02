flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1686 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1686 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Halfpenny 1686 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Tin
  • Weight 11,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1686
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1686 . This tin coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 31092 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1686 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1686 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1686 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1686 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1686 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1686 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of James II Coins of United Kingdom in 1686 All English coins English tin coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access