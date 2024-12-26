United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1686. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, James II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1686
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1686 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place June 27, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3117 $
Price in auction currency 2800 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2369 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
