Half Guinea 1686. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1686 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place June 27, 2016.

