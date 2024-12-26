flag
Half Guinea 1686. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, James II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Half Guinea 1686 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Half Guinea 1686 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1686
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1686 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place June 27, 2016.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1686 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3117 $
Price in auction currency 2800 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1686 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2369 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1686 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1686 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1686 at auction Spink - June 27, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1686 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

