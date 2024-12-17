flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1686 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Sixpence 1686 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Sixpence 1686 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1686
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1686 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 21661 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,775. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1686 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
952 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1686 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1241 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CHF
United Kingdom Sixpence 1686 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1686 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1686 at auction Heritage - August 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1686 at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1686 at auction CNG - November 2, 2022
Seller CNG
Date November 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1686 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1686 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1686 at auction Heritage - February 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1686 at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1686 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1686 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1686 at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1686 at auction DNW - January 23, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1686 at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1686 at auction Heritage - July 28, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2019
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1686 at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1686 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1686 at auction CNG - September 12, 2018
Seller CNG
Date September 12, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1686 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
