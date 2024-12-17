United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1686 (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1686
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1686 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 21661 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,775. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (3)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (6)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (10)
- Künker (2)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Spink (14)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
952 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1241 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1686 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search