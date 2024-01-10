Penny 1686 (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1686 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 39010 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.

