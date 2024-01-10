United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1686 (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1686
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1686 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 39010 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
