Penny 1686 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Penny 1686 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Penny 1686 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1686
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1686 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 39010 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1686 at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1686 at auction Stephen Album - January 25, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1686 at auction Heritage - May 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1686 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1686 at auction CNG - October 12, 2016
Seller CNG
Date October 12, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1686 at auction Heritage Eur - November 28, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1686 at auction Heritage - September 25, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1686 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1686 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1686 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

