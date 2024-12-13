flag
Threepence 1686 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Threepence 1686 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Threepence 1686 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Aurea Numismatika

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1686
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1686 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 2068 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 390. Bidding took place September 3, 2018.

United Kingdom Threepence 1686 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 13, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1686 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1686 at auction CNG - November 15, 2023
Seller CNG
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1686 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1686 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1686 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1686 at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1686 at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1686 at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1686 at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Threepence 1686 at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 29, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1686 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

