Threepence 1686 (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1686 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 2068 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 390. Bidding took place September 3, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (5) F (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)