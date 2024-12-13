United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1686 (United Kingdom, James II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1686
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1686 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 2068 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 390. Bidding took place September 3, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
