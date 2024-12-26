United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, James II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 1673 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3840 $
Price in auction currency 3840 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
18922 $
Price in auction currency 17000 CHF
