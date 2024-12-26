Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 1673 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)