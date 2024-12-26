flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, James II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1686
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 1673 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3840 $
Price in auction currency 3840 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
18922 $
Price in auction currency 17000 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" at auction Spink - June 22, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" at auction Spink - June 26, 2008
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of James II Coins of United Kingdom in 1686 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access