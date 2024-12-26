United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1686 "First laureate head" (United Kingdom, James II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1686
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1686 "First laureate head". This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 674 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (5)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
1563 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
