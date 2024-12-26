Guinea 1686 "First laureate head" (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1686 "First laureate head". This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 674 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

