Guinea 1686 "First laureate head" (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Guinea 1686 "First laureate head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Guinea 1686 "First laureate head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1686
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1686 "First laureate head". This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 674 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "First laureate head" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
1106 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "First laureate head" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
1563 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "First laureate head" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "First laureate head" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "First laureate head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "First laureate head" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "First laureate head" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "First laureate head" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "First laureate head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "First laureate head" at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2020
Condition FR
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "First laureate head" at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "First laureate head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "First laureate head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 7, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "First laureate head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "First laureate head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2015
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "First laureate head" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "First laureate head" at auction Spink - October 6, 2011
Seller Spink
Date October 6, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "First laureate head" at auction Stack's - April 29, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date April 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1686 "First laureate head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

