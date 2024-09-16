flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, James II)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1686
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 1492 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 4,600. Bidding took place September 3, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1827 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
653 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
