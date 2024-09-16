United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1686
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 1492 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 4,600. Bidding took place September 3, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1827 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
653 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
