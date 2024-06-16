United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Fourpence (Groat) 1686 (United Kingdom, James II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2 g
- Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1686
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1686 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place June 10, 2015.
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
