United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1686 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1686 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1686 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1686
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1686 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place June 10, 2015.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1686 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1686 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1686 at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1686 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1686 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1686 at auction CNG - April 7, 2021
Seller CNG
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1686 at auction CNG - April 7, 2021
Seller CNG
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1686 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - July 23, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1686 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 4, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1686 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1686 at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1686 at auction WAG - September 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date September 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1686 at auction WAG - May 11, 2014
Seller WAG
Date May 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1686 at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 24, 2014
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

