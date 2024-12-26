United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1686 (United Kingdom, James II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1686
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1686 . This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 1371 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 105,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Künker (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (2)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
34143 $
Price in auction currency 30000 CHF
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
27802 $
Price in auction currency 22000 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five guineas 1686 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
