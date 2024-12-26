flag
Five guineas 1686 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Five guineas 1686 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Five guineas 1686 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1686
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1686 . This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 1371 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 105,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2022.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1686 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
34143 $
Price in auction currency 30000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1686 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
27802 $
Price in auction currency 22000 GBP
United Kingdom Five guineas 1686 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1686 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1686 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1686 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 30, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1686 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1686 at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1686 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1686 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 3, 2018
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1686 at auction CNG - January 10, 2018
Seller CNG
Date January 10, 2018
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1686 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1686 at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
Seller Spink
Date May 5, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
