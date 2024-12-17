United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1686 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30 g
- Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1686
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1686 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 19,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (7)
- Busso Peus (1)
- CNG (11)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (8)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (14)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (11)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (7)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (24)
- Stack's (5)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
571 $
Price in auction currency 450 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1686 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search