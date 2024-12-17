flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1686 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Crown 1686 "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Crown 1686 "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30 g
  • Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1686
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1686 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 19,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2019.

United Kingdom Crown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
571 $
Price in auction currency 450 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction GINZA - February 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - December 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - June 28, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 31, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1686 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - March 29, 2023
Seller CNG
Date March 29, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
