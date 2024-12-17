Crown 1686 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1686 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 19,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2019.

