Twopence 1686 (United Kingdom, James II)

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1686 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 71010 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 420. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

