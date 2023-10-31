flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1686 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Twopence 1686 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Twopence 1686 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1686
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1686 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 71010 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 420. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • CMA Auctions (1)
  • CNG (4)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Naumann (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction CMA Auctions - November 27, 2022
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction CMA Auctions - November 27, 2022
Seller CMA Auctions
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction Naumann - March 6, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction Naumann - January 2, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date January 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction Coinhouse - September 27, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction Heritage - March 17, 2019
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction Heritage - March 17, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction CNG - October 24, 2018
Seller CNG
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction Rauch - March 17, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date March 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 6, 2017
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction Heritage - July 3, 2014
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction Heritage - July 3, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Twopence 1686 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU58 PCGS
To auction

