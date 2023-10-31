United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1686 (United Kingdom, James II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1686
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1686 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 71010 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 420. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller CMA Auctions
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
