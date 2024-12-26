United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1686
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head". This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 12,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- Coins of the Realm (1)
- DNW (4)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (14)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (5)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Spink (16)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1750 $
Price in auction currency 1750 USD
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
11984 $
Price in auction currency 9000 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search