Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" (United Kingdom, James II)

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head". This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 12,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (13) XF (11) VF (23) F (10) VG (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU50 (8) XF40 (4) VF30 (3) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) DETAILS (7) Service NGC (28) PCGS (4)

