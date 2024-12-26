flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1686
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head". This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 12,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2022.

United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1750 $
Price in auction currency 1750 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
11984 $
Price in auction currency 9000 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" at auction Spink - December 8, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head" at auction St James’s - January 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
