Farthing 1687 "Cuirassed bust" (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1687 "Cuirassed bust". This tin coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 20585 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 420. Bidding took place August 10, 2016.

Сondition XF (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1)