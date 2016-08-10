United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1687 "Cuirassed bust" (United Kingdom, James II)
Specification
- Metal Tin
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1687
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1687 "Cuirassed bust". This tin coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 20585 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 420. Bidding took place August 10, 2016.
