Farthing 1687 "Cuirassed bust" (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Farthing 1687 "Cuirassed bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Farthing 1687 "Cuirassed bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Tin
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1687
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1687 "Cuirassed bust". This tin coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 20585 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 420. Bidding took place August 10, 2016.

United Kingdom Farthing 1687 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1687 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1687 "Cuirassed bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
