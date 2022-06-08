United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1687 (United Kingdom, James II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1687
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1687 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 17046 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 294. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date November 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 6, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1687 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
