Twopence 1687 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Twopence 1687 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Twopence 1687 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1687
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1687 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 17046 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 294. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.

United Kingdom Twopence 1687 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1687 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1687 at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1687 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1687 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1687 at auction ANTIUM AURUM - November 27, 2021
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date November 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1687 at auction CNG - July 7, 2021
Seller CNG
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1687 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1687 at auction CNG - April 7, 2021
Seller CNG
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1687 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1687 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1687 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1687 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1687 at auction Goldberg - September 6, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 6, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1687 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1687 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

