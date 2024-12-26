United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1687 (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1687
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1687 . This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 31175 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 96,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6942 $
Price in auction currency 5500 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
8348 $
Price in auction currency 7500 CHF
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
