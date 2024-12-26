Two guinea 1687 (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1687 . This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 31175 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 96,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

