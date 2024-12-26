flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1687 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Two guinea 1687 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Two guinea 1687 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1687
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1687 . This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 31175 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 96,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Two guinea 1687 at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1687 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6942 $
Price in auction currency 5500 GBP
United Kingdom Two guinea 1687 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1687 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
8348 $
Price in auction currency 7500 CHF
United Kingdom Two guinea 1687 at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1687 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1687 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1687 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1687 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 7, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1687 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1687 at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1687 at auction Goldberg - September 7, 2004
Seller Goldberg
Date September 7, 2004
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Two guinea 1687 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Two guinea 1687 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1687 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

