Half Guinea 1687 (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1687 . This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 1026 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 8,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) VF (6) F (4) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (4)