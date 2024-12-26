flag
Half Guinea 1687 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1687 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Half Guinea 1687 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1687
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1687 . This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 1026 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 8,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2016.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1687 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
637 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1687 at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
1219 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1687 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1687 at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1687 at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1687 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1687 at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
Seller Spink
Date March 24, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1687 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1687 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1687 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 2, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 2, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1687 at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1687 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2002
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1687 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2002
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1687 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

