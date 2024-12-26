United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1687 (United Kingdom, James II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1687
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1687 . This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 1026 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 8,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2016.
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
637 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
1219 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 2, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
