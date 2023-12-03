United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1687 (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: Numismatica Ferrarese
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1687
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1687 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,400. Bidding took place June 10, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (1)
- CNG (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Inasta (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Spink (2)
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date January 28, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1687 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search