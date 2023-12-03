flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Threepence 1687 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Threepence 1687 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Threepence 1687 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Numismatica Ferrarese

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1687
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1687 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,400. Bidding took place June 10, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Inasta (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Threepence 1687 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1687 at auction Davissons Ltd. - September 6, 2023
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1687 at auction Heritage - March 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1687 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 3, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1687 at auction CNG - January 5, 2022
United Kingdom Threepence 1687 at auction CNG - January 5, 2022
Seller CNG
Date January 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1687 at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1687 at auction CNG - April 7, 2021
United Kingdom Threepence 1687 at auction CNG - April 7, 2021
Seller CNG
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1687 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1687 at auction Inasta - December 3, 2018
Seller Inasta
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1687 at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
United Kingdom Threepence 1687 at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1687 at auction Heritage - March 26, 2015
United Kingdom Threepence 1687 at auction Heritage - March 26, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 26, 2015
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1687 at auction Heritage - September 25, 2014
United Kingdom Threepence 1687 at auction Heritage - September 25, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1687 at auction Heritage - April 3, 2014
United Kingdom Threepence 1687 at auction Heritage - April 3, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 3, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1687 at auction Goldberg - January 28, 2014
United Kingdom Threepence 1687 at auction Goldberg - January 28, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date January 28, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1687 at auction Davissons Ltd. - December 7, 2013
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 7, 2013
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1687 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

