United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1687
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 1848 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 30, 2021
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
