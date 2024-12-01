Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 1848 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (18) VF (29) F (28) VG (6) Condition (slab) MS61 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) XF45 (5) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) VF20 (1) Service NGC (11) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Auction World (4)

Baldwin's of St. James's (4)

Busso Peus (1)

CNG (4)

DNW (11)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (5)

Künker (3)

London Coins (16)

Morton & Eden (1)

NOONANS (1)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (1)

Spink (18)

Stack's (3)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)

Tauler & Fau (1)

TimeLine Auctions (4)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (1)