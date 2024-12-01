flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1687
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 1848 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - September 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 30, 2021
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 11, 2021
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - April 7, 2021
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - April 7, 2021
Seller CNG
Date April 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
