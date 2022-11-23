United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1687 (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1687
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1687 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 350. Bidding took place June 5, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
