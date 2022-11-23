flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Penny 1687 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Penny 1687 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Penny 1687 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1687
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1687 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 350. Bidding took place June 5, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1687 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
United Kingdom Penny 1687 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1687 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1687 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1687 at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
United Kingdom Penny 1687 at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1687 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - May 5, 2013
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date May 5, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1687 at auction Pegasus Auctions - May 5, 2013
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date May 5, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1687 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of James II Coins of United Kingdom in 1687 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access