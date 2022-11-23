Penny 1687 (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1687 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 350. Bidding took place June 5, 2013.

