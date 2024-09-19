flag
Fourpence (Groat) 1687 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1687 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1687 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1687
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1687 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 30633 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1687 at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1687 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1687 at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1687 at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1687 at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1687 at auction CNG - September 9, 2020
Seller CNG
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1687 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1687 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 17, 2016
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1687 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1687 at auction Spink - October 6, 2011
Seller Spink
Date October 6, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1687 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1687 at auction Heritage - June 1, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1687 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price

