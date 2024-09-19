Fourpence (Groat) 1687 (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1687 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 30633 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (2) VF (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) Service NGC (2)