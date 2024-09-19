United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Fourpence (Groat) 1687 (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2 g
- Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1687
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1687 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 30633 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Spink (2)
Seller Numimarket
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
