United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, James II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1687
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 1182 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
7515 $
Price in auction currency 7500 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
3446 $
Price in auction currency 3200 CHF
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
