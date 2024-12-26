flag
Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, James II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1687
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 1182 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
7515 $
Price in auction currency 7500 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
3446 $
Price in auction currency 3200 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 4, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 14, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - August 8, 2014
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - August 8, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
