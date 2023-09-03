flag
Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1687
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 30,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 12, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
Seller DNW
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 24, 2018
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 14, 2017
Seller DNW
Date December 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 14, 2017
Seller DNW
Date December 14, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2014
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2014
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

