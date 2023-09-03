Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 30,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) XF (3) VF (14) F (9) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) PF63 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (3)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (6)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (2)

London Coins (4)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Spink (8)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)