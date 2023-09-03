United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1687
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 30,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2014
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
