flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1687 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Sixpence 1687 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Sixpence 1687 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1687
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1687 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,300. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • DNW (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (15)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1687 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1354 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CHF
United Kingdom Sixpence 1687 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1687 at auction CNG - June 5, 2024
Seller CNG
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1687 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1687 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1687 at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1687 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1687 at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1687 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1687 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1687 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1687 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1687 at auction Heritage - June 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1687 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1687 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 17, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1687 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1687 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1687 at auction Spink - November 10, 2020
Seller Spink
Date November 10, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1687 at auction DNW - May 6, 2020
Seller DNW
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1687 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1687 at auction Spink - March 27, 2019
Seller Spink
Date March 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1687 at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
Seller DNW
Date December 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1687 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of James II Coins of United Kingdom in 1687 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access