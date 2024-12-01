United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1687 (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1687
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1687 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,300. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (2)
- DNW (3)
- Heritage (3)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (5)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (15)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1354 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CHF
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1687 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search