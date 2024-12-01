Sixpence 1687 (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1687 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,300. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

