Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30 g
  • Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1687
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (394)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 32,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4823 $
Price in auction currency 3800 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - September 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - February 22, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - January 15, 2025
Seller CNG
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

