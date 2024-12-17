Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, James II)

United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30 g
- Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1687
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (394)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 32,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2021.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4823 $
Price in auction currency 3800 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
