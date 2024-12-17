Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 32,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2021.

