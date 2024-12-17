flag
Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1688
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 259 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2792 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 23, 2022
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 15, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction New York Sale - January 15, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - March 28, 2019
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - March 28, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 28, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

