Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 259 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

