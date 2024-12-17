United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, James II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1688
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1688 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 259 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2792 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
