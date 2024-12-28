flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1688

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1688
Reverse Five guineas 1688
Five guineas 1688
Average price 30000 $
Sales
5 106
Obverse Five guineas 1688
Reverse Five guineas 1688
Five guineas 1688 Elephant and castle
Average price 39000 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Two guinea 1688
Reverse Two guinea 1688
Two guinea 1688
Average price 13000 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Guinea 1688 Second laureate head
Reverse Guinea 1688 Second laureate head
Guinea 1688 Second laureate head
Average price 3500 $
Sales
1 64
Obverse Guinea 1688 Second laureate head
Reverse Guinea 1688 Second laureate head
Guinea 1688 Second laureate head Elephant and castle
Average price 6100 $
Sales
1 21
Obverse Half Guinea 1688
Reverse Half Guinea 1688
Half Guinea 1688
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 36

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1688 Second laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1688 Second laureate bust
Crown 1688 Second laureate bust
Average price 1100 $
Sales
2 206
Obverse Halfcrown 1688 Second laureate bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1688 Second laureate bust
Halfcrown 1688 Second laureate bust
Average price 970 $
Sales
0 50
Obverse Shilling 1688
Reverse Shilling 1688
Shilling 1688
Average price 640 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Sixpence 1688
Reverse Sixpence 1688
Sixpence 1688
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1688
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1688
Fourpence (Groat) 1688
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Threepence 1688
Reverse Threepence 1688
Threepence 1688
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Twopence 1688
Reverse Twopence 1688
Twopence 1688
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Penny 1688
Reverse Penny 1688
Penny 1688
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 5
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access