United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, James II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1688
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 15 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 24,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (3)
- London Coins (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (3)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
30637 $
Price in auction currency 24000 GBP
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5296 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
