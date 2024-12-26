Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 15 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 24,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (2) VF (11) F (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (8)