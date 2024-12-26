flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, James II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1688
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 15 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 24,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (3)
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
30637 $
Price in auction currency 24000 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5296 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction London Coins - June 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2018
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2012
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Spink - September 27, 2007
Seller Spink
Date September 27, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Künker - October 10, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction CNG - January 15, 2025
Seller CNG
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of James II Coins of United Kingdom in 1688 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access