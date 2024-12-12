Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 30053 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,163. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

