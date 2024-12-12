flag
Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30 g
  • Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1688
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 30053 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,163. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

United Kingdom Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1277 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction Tauler & Fau - November 26, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2616 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
United Kingdom Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - September 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 12, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2025
Condition XF40 PCGS
United Kingdom Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - January 15, 2025
Seller CNG
Date January 15, 2025
Condition XF
