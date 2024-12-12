United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30 g
- Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1688
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (204)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 30053 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,163. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (4)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
- CNG (8)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (3)
- DNW (30)
- Frühwald (1)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (4)
- Grün (2)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (27)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (5)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (21)
- Morton & Eden (3)
- New York Sale (2)
- Nihon (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- NOONANS (9)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (32)
- St James’s (3)
- Stack's (11)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (2)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1277 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2616 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 10
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search