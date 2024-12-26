United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1688. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, James II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1688
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1688 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 2430 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 92,500. Bidding took place June 6, 2017.
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
85359 $
Price in auction currency 75000 CHF
Seller Spink
Date December 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
65635 $
Price in auction currency 52000 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
