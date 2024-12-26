flag
Five guineas 1688. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, James II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Five guineas 1688 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Five guineas 1688 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1688
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1688 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 2430 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 92,500. Bidding took place June 6, 2017.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
85359 $
Price in auction currency 75000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Spink - December 14, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
65635 $
Price in auction currency 52000 GBP
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction London Coins - September 7, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date September 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Morton & Eden - July 3, 2012
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Künker - September 30, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Künker - June 21, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
Seller Spink
Date May 5, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
