Five guineas 1688. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1688 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 2430 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 92,500. Bidding took place June 6, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (7) XF (5) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (3)