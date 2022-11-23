United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1688 (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1688
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1688 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place September 19, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Inasta (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
