Twopence 1688 (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1688 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place September 19, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)