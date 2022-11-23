flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1688 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Twopence 1688 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Twopence 1688 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1688
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1688 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place September 19, 2023.

United Kingdom Twopence 1688 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Twopence 1688 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
United Kingdom Twopence 1688 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1688 at auction Inasta - December 3, 2018
Seller Inasta
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1688 at auction Heritage - September 25, 2014
United Kingdom Twopence 1688 at auction Heritage - September 25, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1688 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

