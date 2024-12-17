flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1688 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Sixpence 1688 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Sixpence 1688 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1688
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1688 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place December 13, 2022.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1688 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 504 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1688 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1688 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1688 at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1688 at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1688 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1688 at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1688 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 31, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1688 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1688 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1688 at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1688 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1688 at auction CNG - October 20, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1688 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1688 at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1688 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1688 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1688 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1688 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1688 at auction Spink - July 3, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1688 at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 4, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
