Sixpence 1688 (United Kingdom, James II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1688
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1688 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place December 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (7)
- London Coins (5)
- Morton & Eden (3)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Spink (6)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 504 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
12
