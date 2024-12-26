United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1688 (United Kingdom, James II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1688
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1688 . This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 684 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2165 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1224 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
