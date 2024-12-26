Half Guinea 1688 (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1688 . This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 684 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

