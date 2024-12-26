flag
Half Guinea 1688 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1688 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Half Guinea 1688 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1688
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1688 . This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 684 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1688 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2165 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1688 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1224 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1688 at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1688 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1688 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1688 at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 3, 2021
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date December 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1688 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1688 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1688 at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1688 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1688 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1688 at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
Seller Spink
Date March 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1688 at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1688 at auction WAG - July 3, 2016
Seller WAG
Date July 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1688 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1688 at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1688 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1688 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1688 at auction Spink - March 23, 2011
Seller Spink
Date March 23, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1688 at auction Stack's - March 7, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date March 7, 2010
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1688 at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
