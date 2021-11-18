United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1688 (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1688
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1688 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 1435 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 390. Bidding took place June 1, 2020.
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Search