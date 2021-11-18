flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Penny 1688 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Penny 1688 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Penny 1688 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1688
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1688 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 1435 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 390. Bidding took place June 1, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1688 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1688 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1688 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1688 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
United Kingdom Penny 1688 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1688 at auction Stephen Album - September 12, 2015
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1688 at auction Davissons Ltd. - July 22, 2015
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date July 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1688 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of James II Coins of United Kingdom in 1688 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access