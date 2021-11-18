Penny 1688 (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1688 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 1435 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 390. Bidding took place June 1, 2020.

