United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1688 (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1688
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1688 . This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
34800 $
Price in auction currency 34800 USD
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
6106 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
