Two guinea 1688 (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1688 . This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (1) VF (6) F (1) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) VG8 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (6) PCGS (2)