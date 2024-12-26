flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1688 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Two guinea 1688 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Two guinea 1688 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1688
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1688 . This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.

United Kingdom Two guinea 1688 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
34800 $
Price in auction currency 34800 USD
United Kingdom Two guinea 1688 at auction Spink - December 8, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
6106 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
United Kingdom Two guinea 1688 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1688 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1688 at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1688 at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1688 at auction CNG - May 29, 2019
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1688 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 13, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1688 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1688 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1688 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1688 at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1688 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1688 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1688 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2002
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
