Fourpence (Groat) 1688 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1688 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1688 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1688
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1688 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 1449 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • London Coins (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1688 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1688 at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1688 at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1688 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

