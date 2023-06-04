United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Fourpence (Groat) 1688 (United Kingdom, James II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2 g
- Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1688
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1688 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 1449 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1688 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
