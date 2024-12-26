Five guineas 1688 (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1688 . This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 33205 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 174,000. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (26) XF (26) VF (26) F (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) MS60 (3) AU58 (5) AU55 (6) AU53 (2) XF45 (6) XF40 (2) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) DETAILS (20) PL (2) Service NGC (40) PCGS (17) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (9)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CNG (3)

DNW (5)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (8)

Heritage (19)

Künker (4)

Leu (2)

London Coins (2)

M&M AG, CH (1)

MDC Monaco (2)

Morton & Eden (2)

Nihon (2)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

SINCONA (3)

Sovereign Rarities (2)

Spink (17)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (9)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)

The Royal Mint (1)

UBS (2)