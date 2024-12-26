flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1688 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Five guineas 1688 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Five guineas 1688 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1688
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1688 . This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 33205 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 174,000. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (9)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • DNW (5)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (8)
  • Heritage (19)
  • Künker (4)
  • Leu (2)
  • London Coins (2)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (17)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (9)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
  • The Royal Mint (1)
  • UBS (2)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
14796 $
Price in auction currency 13000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
10780 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS60 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS64 PL NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition AU53 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition XF45 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction CNG - January 15, 2025
Seller CNG
Date January 15, 2025
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Five guineas 1688 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1688 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of James II Coins of United Kingdom in 1688 All English coins English gold coins English coins Five guineas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access