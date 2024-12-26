United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1688 (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1688
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1688 . This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 33205 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 174,000. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (9)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (3)
- DNW (5)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (8)
- Heritage (19)
- Künker (4)
- Leu (2)
- London Coins (2)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Nihon (2)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (17)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (9)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
- The Royal Mint (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
14796 $
Price in auction currency 13000 CHF
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
10780 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS60 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five guineas 1688 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search