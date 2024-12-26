United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" (United Kingdom, James II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1688
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head". This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 1387 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
1339 $
Price in auction currency 1020 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
