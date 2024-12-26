flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1688
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head". This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 1387 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.

United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
1339 $
Price in auction currency 1020 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Hess Divo - December 13, 2023
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 6, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 28, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 28, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Roma Numismatics - October 8, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction CNG - September 14, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 14, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 25, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search

