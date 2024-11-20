Shilling 1688 (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1688 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 945 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place September 24, 2008.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (7) F (2) VG (3) FR (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)