United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1688 (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1688
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1688 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 945 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place September 24, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Spink (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2144 $
Price in auction currency 1900 CHF
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1688 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
