United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1688 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Shilling 1688 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Shilling 1688 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1688
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1688 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 945 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place September 24, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (2)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1688 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2144 $
Price in auction currency 1900 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling 1688 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1688 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1688 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1688 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1688 at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1688 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 23, 2022
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1688 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1688 at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1688 at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1688 at auction CNG - September 9, 2020
Seller CNG
Date September 9, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1688 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1688 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1688 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1688 at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1688 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 9, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1688 at auction Spink - September 24, 2008
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1688 at auction Spink - September 24, 2008
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1688 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

