United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1791 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1791
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (231)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1791 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 3113 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Seller Via
Date December 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1268 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
