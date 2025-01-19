Guinea 1791 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1791 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 3113 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (29) AU (34) XF (60) VF (74) F (18) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (8) MS62 (13) MS61 (5) AU58 (8) AU55 (10) AU53 (5) AU50 (4) XF45 (7) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) PF64 (3) PF63 (1) PF62 (4) DETAILS (9) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service NGC (65) PCGS (17) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Agora (1)

Auction World (3)

Baldwin's of St. James's (16)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Cayón (1)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (4)

Coins of the Realm (1)

Davissons Ltd. (2)

DNW (17)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Felzmann (3)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (16)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (2)

HARMERS (2)

Heritage (33)

Herrero (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Künker (10)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Leu (2)

London Coins (5)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münzenonline (2)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Naumann (1)

New York Sale (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (3)

Numisbalt (5)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Rauch (1)

Rimon Auctions (1)

Roxbury’s (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (13)

Sonntag (1)

Sovereign Rarities (3)

Spink (33)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (12)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)

Status International (3)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (3)

Via (3)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (1)

Westfälische (1)