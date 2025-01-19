flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1791 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1791 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1791 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (231)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1791 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 3113 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Guinea 1791 "Spade" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1791 "Spade" at auction Via - December 9, 2024
Seller Via
Date December 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1268 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
United Kingdom Guinea 1791 "Spade" at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
Seller Künker
Date December 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1791 "Spade" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1791 "Spade" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1791 "Spade" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1791 "Spade" at auction Stack's - October 20, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1791 "Spade" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1791 "Spade" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1791 "Spade" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1791 "Spade" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1791 "Spade" at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1791 "Spade" at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1791 "Spade" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1791 "Spade" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1791 "Spade" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1791 "Spade" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1791 "Spade" at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1791 "Spade" at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1791 "Spade" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1791 "Spade" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Guinea 1791 "Spade" at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1791 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

