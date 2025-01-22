flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Gold coins Guinea of George III - United Kingdom

Guinea 1761

First laureated bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1761 0 44
Guinea 1763-1764

Second laureate bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1763 0 321764 0 59
Guinea 1765-1773

Third laureate bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1765 0 261766 0 371767 0 201768 0 421769 0 461770 0 211771 1 431772 0 421773 1 89
Guinea 1774-1786

Fourth laureate bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1774 0 2011775 0 1771776 0 1941777 1 1711778 0 291779 0 691781 0 351782 0 571783 0 291784 0 711785 2 1691786 0 105
Guinea 1787-1799

Spade
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1787 4 3411788 1 2751789 0 1111790 1 1481791 1 2321792 0 1001793 4 2921794 0 2491795 0 1131796 0 301797 0 751798 2 5761799 0 62
Guinea 1813

Military
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1813 3 249
