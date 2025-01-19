Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1803 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 65,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

