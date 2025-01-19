United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1782
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1803 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 65,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (3)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (6)
- ICE (2)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (3)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (6)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (6)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1598 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search