flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1803 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 65,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • ICE (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (6)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1598 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 6, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - October 29, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1782 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1782 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access