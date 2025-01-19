United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1779
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24261 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 930 USD
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
