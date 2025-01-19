flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24261 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Coins of the Realm (1)
  • DNW (5)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Goldberg (8)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (8)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Status International (1)
  • WAG (3)
United Kingdom Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 930 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Aurea - December 12, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Rapp - December 6, 2024
Seller Rapp
Date December 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
United Kingdom Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1779 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access