United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1779

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1779 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1779 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1779 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 69
Obverse Half Guinea 1779 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1779 Fourth laureate bust
Half Guinea 1779 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 20

Silver coins

Obverse Penny 1779
Reverse Penny 1779
Penny 1779
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 15
