United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 21808 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,200. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
892 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1432 $
Price in auction currency 210000 JPY
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2008
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2006
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Künker - October 10, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
