United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1779
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1779 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 21808 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,200. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
892 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1432 $
Price in auction currency 210000 JPY
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2008
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
