Penny 1779 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Penny 1779 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Penny 1779 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1779 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 22750 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 220. Bidding took place August 20, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (13)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1779 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1779 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1779 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1779 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1779 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1779 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1779 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1779 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1779 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1779 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1779 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1779 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1779 at auction Heritage - September 26, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1779 at auction Heritage - September 26, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 168 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1779 at auction Stack's - August 20, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1779 at auction Stack's - August 20, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1779 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

