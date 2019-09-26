United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1779 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1779
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1779 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 22750 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 220. Bidding took place August 20, 2019.
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 168 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
