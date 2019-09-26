Penny 1779 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1779 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 22750 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 220. Bidding took place August 20, 2019.

