Guinea 1795 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1795
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1795 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 31469 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,250. Bidding took place November 1, 2024.
Seller NumisCorner
Date December 6, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
476 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
5250 $
Price in auction currency 5250 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1795 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
