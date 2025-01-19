flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1795 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1795 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1795 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1795 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 31469 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,250. Bidding took place November 1, 2024.

United Kingdom Guinea 1795 "Spade" at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date December 6, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
476 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
United Kingdom Guinea 1795 "Spade" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1795 "Spade" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
5250 $
Price in auction currency 5250 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1795 "Spade" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1795 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1795 "Spade" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1795 "Spade" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1795 "Spade" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1795 "Spade" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1795 "Spade" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1795 "Spade" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1795 "Spade" at auction Heritage - November 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1795 "Spade" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1795 "Spade" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1795 "Spade" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1795 "Spade" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1795 "Spade" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1795 "Spade" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1795 "Spade" at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1795 "Spade" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1795 "Spade" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
