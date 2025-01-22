flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1795

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1795 Spade
Reverse Guinea 1795 Spade
Guinea 1795 Spade
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 113
Obverse Half Guinea 1795 Spade
Reverse Half Guinea 1795 Spade
Half Guinea 1795 Spade
Average price 870 $
Sales
0 2

Silver coins

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1795
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1795
Fourpence (Groat) 1795
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1795
Reverse Threepence 1795
Threepence 1795
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Twopence 1795
Reverse Twopence 1795
Twopence 1795
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Penny 1795
Reverse Penny 1795
Penny 1795
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 11
