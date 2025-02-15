United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1795 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1795
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1795 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 5347 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.
For the sale of Twopence 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
