Twopence 1795 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Twopence 1795 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Twopence 1795 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: AB Philea & Myntkompaniet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1795 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 5347 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.

Сondition
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1795 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - September 21, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date September 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

