Threepence 1795 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Threepence 1795 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Threepence 1795 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1795 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1236 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place September 15, 2015.

United Kingdom Threepence 1795 at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1795 at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1795 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 176 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1795 at auction Heritage Eur - November 28, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1795 at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1795 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence
