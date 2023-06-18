Threepence 1795 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1795 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1236 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place September 15, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)