United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1795 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1795
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1795 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1236 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place September 15, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Katz (1)
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 176 USD
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
